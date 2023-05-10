Kremlin has no comment on grain deal talks, suggests waiting for results

MOSCOW, May 10 /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the ongoing talks on the grain deal on May 10-11 in Istanbul and suggested waiting for their outcome.

In talking to reporters on Wednesday, he was asked to comment on the prospects for the future development of the grain deal.

"We will not comment on anything. The work is underway. Our position is well known to specialists and laymen alike. It is consistent, our interests are recognized by everyone, and the need to fulfill that part of the deal that is connected with us is also recognized by everyone, so let's wait for the outcome of these negotiations," he said.

Earlier, a source in Ankara told TASS that the negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on extending the grain deal and implementing the Russian part of the agreement for the supply of grain and fertilizers will last two days in Istanbul, with the key day of the talks being May 11.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced the extension of the initiative for 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that a further extension of the deal would depend on the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the lifting of a number of restrictions on supplies, insurance and access to ports. The Turkish side earlier said that Turkey’s state-owned Ziraat Bank may be ready to execute payment transactions for sales of Russian grain and fertilizers.