Kremlin mum on Wagner founder’s materials on Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that he had not seen and could not comment on the materials uploaded by Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on ammunition supplies and the situation in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine).

"We have not seen them and cannot say anything," the Russian presidential spokesman said, responding to a question from reporters about whether the Kremlin had seen Prigozhin’s materials.

"You know what we dealt with yesterday. There were a lot of guests and a lot of events," Peskov explained.

On May 9, the leaders of seven CIS countries came to Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following which they laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and held an informal breakfast.

Prigozhin’s press office uploaded a video on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, in which the Wagner Group founder predicted Kiev’s imminent counteroffensive in the Artyomovsk area and said that Wagner fighters continued their battles in the city. On May 7, Prigozhin said that the Wagner private military company would receive ammunition and arms to continue the fighting.