Russian forces hammering Ukrainian army positions in Zaporozhye area — regional official

MELITOPOL, May 10. /TASS/. Russian forces are delivering massive artillery and missile strikes against Ukrainian army positions in the Zaporozhye area, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, said on Wednesday.

"The Zaporozhye frontline: Russian forces are currently delivering massive targeted artillery and missile strikes on Ukrainian militants’ positions. The strikes are targeting Nazis’ strongholds, command posts, sites, arms, ammunition and fuel depots," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky earlier said that Russian forces were ready to repel Kiev’s onslaught in the region and switch to an offensive.