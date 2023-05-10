Lavrov wishes Turkey every success in May 14 elections

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday wished Turkey every success in the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on May 14 as he expressed confidence that they will be fair and transparent.

"I would like to wish my Turkish counterparts a successful general election," Russia’s top diplomat said, opening a meeting on a peace process in Syria with the Syrian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers. "I am confident that they [these elections] will be fair and transparent and that they will enable the Turkish nation to express their will without any external meddling," he added.