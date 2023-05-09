Japan's new security strategy to lead to rampant militarization — Russian diplomat

TOKYO, May 9. /TASS/. Japan's new national security strategy, adopted last year, indicates that the country intends to return to rampant militarization, Russia’s temporary charge d'affaires in Japan Gennady Ovechko said in an interview with TASS.

"The Japanese government is pursuing a policy of dismantling the constitution's pacifist provisions, which the country has been so proud of for decades. We feel that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is rejecting the peaceful progress declared by past generations of politicians and is returning the country to the rails of rampant militarization," he said.

According to Ovechko, Russia also notices "the multifaceted strengthening of Tokyo's ties with NATO with a view to elevating cooperation to the level of individual partnership."

Furthermore, he stated that Japan's strategy has a rising detrimental impact on the security situation in the Asia-Pacific area.