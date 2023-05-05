Putin’s schedule jam-packed next week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule will be fairly packed next week, including with international talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We are preparing for the start of next week. It will be rather intensive. We have already said President of Kyrgyzstan [Sadyr] Japarov will pay a visit on May 8. Russian-Kyrgyz talks will be held. Then there will be the parade on [May] 9 and so on," Peskov said.

It was reported earlier that the President of Kyrgyzstan plans to visit Moscow on May 8-9 to hold talks with the Russian leader. The head of the Republic also intends to attend the Victory Parade in the Russian capital.