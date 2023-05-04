No comments on proposals to declare Zelensky legitimate Russian military target — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has left without comment proposals to declare Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky a legitimate military target for Moscow after a drone attack on the Kremlin.

"I will leave this question without comment," he told reporters on Thursday, when asked whether the Kremlin agreed with Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev's statement that Kiev's drone attack on the Kremlin left Russia with no choice but to physically eliminate Zelensky, and whether Moscow considered the Ukrainian president a legitimate military target after the incident.

Early on Wednesday morning, Kiev attempted to carry out a strike on the presidential residence inside the Kremlin grounds, the Russian presidential press service said. Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched and targeted at the Kremlin. Russian military and security officers promptly took them out, disabling them using electronic warfare systems. Putin was not harmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. Russia retains the right to take retaliatory measures when and how it sees fit.

After the incident, Medvedev opined that the Kiev drone attack on the Kremlin left Russia with no options other than the physical elimination of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and "his clique".