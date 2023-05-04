Russia considering various options to respond to drone attack on Kremlin — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia is considering various options to respond to Kiev’s attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"A wide variety," he said when asked what response options are under consideration, though refusing to specify any details.

"Naturally, I cannot provide you any details here. In any case the issue may only be about well-thought-out steps that meet the interests of our country," Peskov noted.

On May 3, Kiev attempted to use two drones for a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said earlier. The military and special services promptly disabled the enemy vehicles. Putin was not harmed and continued to work as usual. The Kremlin said the attack was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state, adding that Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a suitable way and when it deems appropriate.