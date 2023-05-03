Missile strike on Ukrainian training site kills dozens of troops — politician

MELITOPOL, May 3. /TASS/. Several dozen Ukrainian troops were killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike on a training site in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russian forces conducted a strike on an opencast mine near the Mokraya Moskovka River in the Shevchenkovsky District of the city of Zaporozhye, where Ukrainian army militants were undergoing combat coordination overseen by foreign instructors. A missile struck the site during a training session. It’s hard for me to assess the militants’ losses but it’s about dozens of troops. Ambulances kept arriving. The strike took place yesterday," he noted.

Rogov told TASS on Monday that three Ukrainian brigades deployed to the Zaporozhye area were facing supply issues after a Russian strike on ammunition and fuel depots in the city of Pavlodar in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

According to the politician, the Ukrainian army command was relocating the 46th Air Assault Brigade, the 116th and the 118th Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the Zaporozhye Region to reinforce the 12,000 troops already stationed along the line of contact near Gulyaipole and Orekhov. Rogov believes that if ordered to advance along that part of the frontline, Ukrainian troops will seek to avoid fighting in cities due to their lack of strength and will instead try to break through to the Sea of Azov east of Mariupol in order to cut off a land corridor to Crimea.