Russian envoy to Italy Sergey Razov ends his mission — embassy

ROME, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov has ended his mission in the republic on Wednesday, the Russian embassy announced, adding that Razov left Italy.

"As we leave the hospitable Italy, we take along the warmest memories of numerous meetings with leaders, officials, and hundreds of ordinary Italian people, as well as gratitude for kind human attitude that reflects the traditional feeling of respect and mutual sympathy between Russian and Italian people," the diplomat said in his message, published on the embassy’s social media accounts. "I retain my confidence in favorable perspectives of our bilateral relations. Crises come and go, but key state interests and the accumulated potential of mutually beneficial cooperation remains."

In early April, Russian President Vladimir Putin redeemed Razov of offices of Ambassador to Italy and San Marino. He was succeeded by Alexey Paramonov.

Razov, born in 1953, is a Soviet and Russian diplomat; he served as the Ambassador to Italy and San Marino since May 2013. Paramonov, born in 1962, previously served as the Director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s First European Department. Earlier, he served as Russian consul general in Milan.