Upgraded FAB-250 bomb is high-accuracy ammunition — source

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Air bombs FAB-250 in service with the Russian Aerospace Force have been put on a winged platform and equipped with a navigation system, which turned them into high accuracy guided munitions, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The FAB-250 bombs were installed on winged platforms and equipped with an inertial navigation system. After being detached from the aircraft that carries it at a speed of 800-900 km/h, the bomb glides towards a target that may be 80 kilometers away," the source said.

Such guided bombs are used from Sukhoi-34 multirole bombers in the special operation in Ukraine.

TASS has no official confirmation of this.

FAB-250 is a 250-kilogram Soviet air bomb with a high-explosive warhead. It is mainly used by Russian aircraft, the air forces of former Soviet republics, and some foreign customers. The bomb was used, in particular, in many conflicts in Asia and Africa.