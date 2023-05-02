Russian Embassy hands protest note to Polish Foreign Ministry over school seizure

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Poland has handed a protest note to the country’s Foreign Ministry over a takeover of a Russian school building in Warsaw, the diplomatic agency told TASS on Tuesday.

"The embassy sent a protest note to the Polish Foreign Ministry," the diplomatic agency noted.

On Saturday morning, the Polish authorities began seizing the building of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw by force. The teaching staff were told to vacate the building by 07:00 p.m. Moscow time of the same day. Russia’s embassy to Poland described the Polish authorities’ steps as illegal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow deemed the Polish authorities’ intrusion into the Russian embassy school in Warsaw as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic property in Poland. The ministry pledged that Warsaw’s steps would not remain without Moscow’s harsh response and consequences for Poland.