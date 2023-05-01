Putin to discuss with Cabinet tourism, fire-ravaged settlements of Sverdlovsk region

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin the first working week of May with a government meeting. The main topic will be the development of the tourism industry.

As the Kremlin press service reported, the meeting will be held via a video link. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov will make reports.

The meeting participants will also discuss a number of pressing current issues. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin would also discuss with the Cabinet the restoration of housing and other facilities in the village of Sosva in the Sverdlovsk region. The fire there destroyed 114 homes, a cafe, a store, and the prison hospital. Two people were killed and about 600 were left homeless.

According to Peskov, the president regularly receives reports on the situation with fires in the Sverdlovsk Region from the Emergencies Ministry, as well as from the regional authorities. The head of the state instructed to provide all necessary assistance to the victims.

Putin holds regular meetings with members of the Cabinet. He listens to reports on predetermined topics and raises topical issues. Following the results of these meetings, the head of state issues orders.

The last such meeting was held in mid-April. The main topic was improving the reliability of the power grid complex. In addition, the situation in new regions, the issue of fires and floods, tourism and gasification were discussed.