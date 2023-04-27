'Yellow press fabrications': Kremlin on reports of drone assassination attempt on Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not familiar with media reports that Ukrainian intelligence allegedly plotted the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin using a drone, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"No, we are not familiar with these publications. Right now, there are a lot of such various ‘yellow-press-style fabrications.’ This does not mean that we should look into them," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Bild reported that Ukrainian intelligence had been plotting to assassinate the Russian leader using a kamikaze drone. The newspaper claimed that on April 23, a UJ-22-type aircraft, a modern Ukrainian drone with a range of 800 km, had been launched in Ukraine but then crashed.