Lavrov urges not to give up two-state solution for Palestine, Israel

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. During his visit to New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called upon all parties not to give up attempts to achieve the two-state solution for the Palestinian issue.

"I believe that we should not give up. We are now witnessing attempts to put aside some political aspects of the Palestinian issue and to focus on offering economic benefits to Palestinians. From the look of it, it is some sort of a bribe: here is the money, but try to somehow forget about your independence and statehood," the top Russian diplomat said.

He went on to say that he fails to understand the logic of Israel’s envoy to the United Nations who "in his emotional speech defended Israel’s right to have a Jewish state."

"But if this is the case, what about they Palestinians? They need their own state as well," Lavrov said.