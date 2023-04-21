Putin, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia agree to step up bilateral relations

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, have agreed to step up bilateral relations, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were considered with a focus on the further expansion of mutually beneficial ties in trading, economic, investment and energy spheres," the news release reads.

The conversation also touched upon coordination in the international arena.

"There was an exchange of views on various aspects of the situation in the Middle East in the context of efforts being exerted with the participation of Russia and Saudi Arabia for resolving crises in the region," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud previously had a conversation on January 30.