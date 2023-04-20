Lavrov arrives in Cuba, to meet with top Cuban diplomat

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit in Cuba, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

While in Havana, Lavrov will will meet with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla to discuss a wide spectrum of issues of the development of cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional and international problems.

Apart from that, he will be received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Cuba is the last stopover of Lavrov’s Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has visited Brazil, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.