Lavrov arrives in Brazil as part of Latin America tour

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil, the first stop on his tour of Latin America that is taking place on April 17-21.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a video of the top diplomat’s arrival on her Telegram channel.

Lavrov is expected to meet with Brazil’s top leadership and his counterpart Mauro Vieira. The two top diplomats last met on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi in March.

Lavrov will also visit Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier pointed to the specific agenda of the top diplomat’s Latin America trip, aimed at boosting mutually beneficial cooperation between Moscow and the countries of the region in the political, trade, economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other fields.