Ukrainian troops fire chaotically in frontline zone, not ready to advance — DPR official

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces are firing erratically in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) frontline zone which indicates their lack of readiness to advance, Yan Gagin, an advisor to the DPR leader, said.

"The advance on Donetsk was announced, the advance on Crimea and Melitopol was announced but at this moment, as far as I know, the adversary is not ready for a large-scale counterattack and this is precisely why they are striking chaotically primarily in the frontline zone, in [the DPR] frontline towns," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Monday.

The official also specified that in the event of an attack by the Ukrainian army, the DPR is ready to respond.

As Gagin said on March 22, Ukrainian troops do not have the military capability to advance at various segments of the line of combat engagement in Donbass.