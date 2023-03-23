Medvedev sees longer-term revival of Russia’s relations with West possible

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s relations with the West will go back to normal, but that will take time, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

In an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network, he confessed that he disliked most of the incumbent Western leaders.

"I proceed from the fact that the situation will go back to normal and that communication will be restored sooner or later, but I sincerely hope that by that time most of those people will retire," Medvedev said.

The official said he did not expect Russia to improve relations with the current Western leaders any time soon. "If we were talking about the next two to three years, well, perhaps we would have to communicate with them nolens volens. But I cannot see such a prospect," he added, although the saying "never say never" may apply in this situation.

Medvedev lamented the fact that EU leaders seemed to be incapable of doing their jobs. "I won’t give you any names, as you know them yourselves. These are men and women who might have been good in their fields, but they must not be allowed to get anywhere near practical politics, because they are extremely bizarre in mind. And that is very, very sad," Medvedev concluded.