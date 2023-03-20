Russian forces control 70% of Artyomovsk, Ukraine prepares major offensive — Prigozhin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian forces control about 70% of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), but Ukrainian forces are preparing a wide-scale offensive, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says in his letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, published on Prigozhin’s press office Telegram channel Monday.

"Currently, Wagner PMC units control about 70% of the settlement Bakhmut and continue their offensive until total liberation," Prigozhin said.

"According to available information, in late March - early April, the enemy plans to begin a wide-scale offensive and inflict flank cutting strikes in order to the Wagner PMC off remaining Russian Armed Forces," the letter notes.

In this regard, Prigozhin asked Shoigu to take all necessary measure to prevent the separation of Wagner PMC forces from the bulk of the Russian Armed Forces, because such separation would "lead to negative consequences for the special military operation."

Prigozhin noted that the classified attachment to the letter includes information on the enemy’s plan and the proposal on counteraction.

Artyomovsk is the scene of fierce battles. According to Yan Gagin, an adviser to the interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces control up to 70% of the town. Paved roads leading to the town have either been cut off or are reachable by Russian artillery fire, which has made it much harder for Ukrainian forces there to get supplies. Yet, interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin has said multiple times there’s no indication that Ukrainian forces are planning to withdraw from Artyomovsk. Kiev has said the town’s defenses will be fortified. Zelensky previously said Ukrainian forces wouldn’t surrender Artyomovsk and would fight for the city as long as they could.