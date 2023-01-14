Zelensky regime turned into authoritarian dictatorship – Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. With the connivance of the collective West, the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has turned into an authoritarian dictatorship, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said.

"So far neither the Kiev regime nor its Western sponsors have drawn the right conclusions from the Ukrainian disaster. What’s more, given connivance of collective West, Zelensky’s regime turned into an authoritarian dictatorship, which by itself is a solid obstacle on the way to peace," the Russian diplomat told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine on Friday.