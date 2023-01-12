LPR commander says Poland’s pledge to give Leopard tanks to Ukraine could be PR stunt

LUGANSK, January 12. /TASS/. Poland’s pledge to give Leopard tanks to Ukraine resembles a publicity stunt as the transfer wouldn’t affect the hostilities, said Vladimir Novikov, commander of the volunteer special operations force Troya.

"As far as I know, Poland has already provided Ukraine with about 270 tanks of various modifications that were collected from the countries of the [former] Warsaw pact, and the planned transfer of Leopards is evidence that the legacy of friendship with the Soviet Union has come to an end. The time has now come to dispose of NATO-issue old junk. In general, a supply of 10 tanks is a drop in the ocean of Ukrainian needs. It looks more like a political media stunt," the commander, also known by his code name Alabay, said on Telegram.

Novikov said it remained unclear what modification of the tanks was promised to Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday said at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts in Lvov that Warsaw would give Kiev a company of German-made Leopard tanks. According to Duda, certain formalities and agreements should be finalized for the tank transfer to go forward. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Western countries should put aside reservations about supplying tanks to Ukraine.