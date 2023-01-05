Russian Defense Minister orders 36-hour Christmas ceasefire on Putin’s instructions

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu gave orders to introduce a ceasefire on the line of combat engagement in Ukraine beginning at 12:00 on January 6 for 36 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Thursday.

"In accordance with instructions by the President of the Russian Federation, the Russian Defense Minister ordered troops to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7 of this year," the military agency said.

Earlier on Thursday, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia addressed the conflicting sides urging them to declare a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine as well as in Donbass and other Russia’s new regions involved in military actions.