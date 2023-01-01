FC speaker conveys Putin’s greetings to Bolivian president, recalls invitation to Russia

BRASILIA, January 1. /TASS/. The Russian Federation Council’s speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, at a meeting with Bolivia’s President Luis Arce conveyed greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin and also recalled the invitation to pay an official visit to Russia.

"I briefed President Vladimir Putin on our meeting. He asked to convey to his cordial greetings and best wishes to you and said: ‘Please remind the president of Bolivia that he owes a visit to Russia’," Matviyenko said, adding that Arce had been invited to visit Russia, but the trip had not materialized yet.

Matviyenko expressed the hope that Arce's schedule "will make it possible to pay an official visit to Russia" in 2023.

"It would be very important," she concluded.

A video of the meeting was released by the press service of the Federation Council on Sunday. The meeting was held within the framework of visits by national delegations to Brazil for the inauguration of the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.