Putin conveys 'Happy New Year’s' wishes to 'dear friend' Xi

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered warm New Year’s wishes to China’s leader Xi Jinping and the Chinese people during an online meeting on Friday.

"Good day, dear President Xi Jinping, my dear friend. I am glad to see you and meet with you," Putin said, addressing the Chinese head of state at the opening of the meeting.

Putin pointed out that the Chinese and Russian presidents "have a very good tradition of holding video calls at the end of the year, summing up their work and making plans for the future development of Russian-Chinese relations and the Russia-China strategic partnership, as well as exchanging views on the most pressing global issues."

"I would like to wish you and all our Chinese friends a Happy New Year 2023 and a Happy Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival. Allow me to wish happiness and good health to you, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China," Putin stated.