KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s western city of Lvov, which has a population of over 717,200, has been cut off from electricity power supplies, Mayor Andrey Sadovy said in Thursday.

"Ninety percent of the city has no electricity. We are waiting for information from power engineers. Trams and trolleybuses are not operating. Interruptions in water supplies are possible. We are switching to diesel power generators at critical infrastructure facilities," he wrote on his Telegram channel.