'Just dogs barking': Diplomat on Kiev’s bid to oust Russia from UNSC

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hit back at the Kiev regime’s calls to expel Russia from the UN Security Council by saying such rhetoric needs to be ignored.

"Do nothing. This is precisely the case when dogs bark but the caravan moves on," she told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday replying to a question as to how Moscow should react to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the matter.

On December 20, Dmitry Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said that Kiev was gearing up for official steps to annul Russia’s membership in the UN Security Council. That said, he admitted that it wouldn’t be easy to launch this process.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly stated that it is impossible to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council. The US also thinks that it is impossible to alter the UN’s rules in order to do so, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at the December 15 briefing.