No timeframe for restoring power supply in Ukraine — PM

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. It is impossible to forecast when stable power supplies will be resumed in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on Tuesday.

"Serious damage to the electricity grid has entailed considerable power shortages. Emergency blackouts are in place in 11 regions of the country. <…> Regrettably, it is impossible to say when a stable power supply can be resumed. We are telling people that the situation is difficult, that there may only be light for a few hours a day," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

On Monday night, an air raid warning was issued in several Ukrainian regions. Explosions were reported at critical infrastructure facilities in several cities. Later, Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian energy holding company, said that emergency power outages would be imposed in nine Ukrainian regions due to a serious power shortage in the country’s energy system.