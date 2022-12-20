Ukrainian military refuse fighting en masse, Russian special forces commander says

GROZNY, December 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen refuse to fight and stay on the front line en masse, says Apti Alaudinov, commander of the "Akhmat" special forces unit and deputy head of the 2nd LPR People’s Militia Army Corps.

"We note a situation in which the enemy has started refusing to fight and stay on the front line completely en masse. We have video footage showing them taking their fighters that refuse to attack aside and executing them. We have mass confirmation incoming that the enemy on our swath is completely worn out," Alaudinov said on Russian TV Tuesday, commenting on the situation near Artyomovsk and Soledar.

According to Alaudinov, Russian forces are advancing across the entire contact line, liberating new districts.

"Yakovlevka has been completely liberated; we had a very good dash in Soledar, we have liberated a large territory. The entire contact line is moving at a good rate. The entire front line is sustainable, stable and advances daily, liberating new areas from the enemy," Alaudinov said.