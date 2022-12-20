Ukrainian forces deliberately wipe out remaining Artyomovsk infrastructure — LPR officer

LUGANSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces stationed in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) Artyomovsk have started deliberately destroying remaining residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian units started using the ‘scorched earth’ tactics, shelling the remaining residential buildings, routes, social infrastructure facilities of Artyomovsk," he said, citing data from LPR intelligence. According to the officer, the Ukrainian military hit social infrastructure facilities "with all availiable means", despite the fact that there are no Russian servicemen in the town, forgetting about "the civilians hiding in the basements".

On Monday, Marochko told TASS that command of the Ukrainian armed forces has transferred over 800 mobilized soldiers to the area of the town of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Most of the soldies did not have combat experience.

He earlier reported that the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to a battalion of soldiers daily in the Artyomovsk direction. The Ukrainian servicemen were in catastrophic state due to lack of food.