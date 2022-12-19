Hundreds of weapons caches found in Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions — Chechen leader

GROZNY, December 19. /TASS/. Soldiers of the Akhmat special units and the Bobr Ingush volunteer unit have spotted hundreds of caches with weapons during active search operations in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday.

"Surveys of the territories of settlements have yielded caches holding various weapons and munitions, including those made in NATO countries. There are tens and hundreds of such caches. Nazi accomplices who are hiding on controlled territories are being identified and detained. Such work is being carried out on a daily basis and will continue until Russia’s victory over NATO troops," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, Sultan Rashayev, deputy chief of the National Guard’s Chechen department, is in charge of coordination among the units.