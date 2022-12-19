Ukraine shells DPR 37 times over past 24 hours, killing one civilian — mission to JCCC

DONETSK, December 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 37 times during the day, killing one civilian and wounding four, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported the death of one civilian: a man in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel, "Four civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity in Kuibyshevsky and Kalininsky districts of Donetsk and Aleksandrovka."

The mission recorded 37 facts of Ukrainian shelling. The Ukrainian armed forces used Grad multiple rocket launchers, 155 mm, 152 mm and 122 mm artillery, as well as mortars. A total of 200 different munitions were fired at the territory of the DPR.

Seven settlements of the republic came under fire.