Medvedev casts doubt on NATO’s assertions that US-led bloc not at war with Russia

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. NATO leaders unanimously assert that the US-led bloc is not at war with Russia, yet everyone is well aware that the actual situation is different, and now the main issue is accurately evaluating the alliance’s actions, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Today <…> the main question is whether the hybrid war de facto declared on our country by NATO can be considered as the alliance’s entry into war with Russia? Is it possible to view the delivery of a large volume of weapons to Ukraine as an attack on Russia?" the politician mused.

As Medvedev noted, "the leaders of NATO countries keep unanimously squawking that their countries and the entire bloc are not at war with Russia." "Yet, everyone is well aware that this is not the case," he noted.