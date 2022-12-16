Ukrainian media report blasts in Kiev, Dnepr and Vinnitsa

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Kiev, Dnepr, Vinnitsa and other Ukrainian cities on Friday morning, according to Ukrainian media and local officials.

The Strana publication reported two powerful blasts in Dnepr. Also, explosions were heard in Vinnitsa.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko wrote on Telegram about explosions in two of the city’s districts. Krivoy Rog Mayor Alexander Vilkul said "some damage" had been done to his city.

On Friday morning, all Ukrainian regions were put on alert for missile strikes.