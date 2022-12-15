US sanctions five Russian Railways Board members

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. US authorities introduced sanctions on Thursday against five members of the Board of Directors of Russian Railways, including First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

In addition to them, the sanctions will also apply to Chief Executive Officer of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov, Chairman of the Sovcomflot Board Sergey Frank, and Deputy Minister of Finance Aleksey Sazanov, according to explanatory materials distributed by the US Department of State.