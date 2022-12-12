Zelensky says 50% of Ukraine’s energy facilities destroyed

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. Missile strikes have destroyed 50% of Ukraine’s energy facilities, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said in a call with US President Joe Biden, according to a statement published on the Ukrainian leader’s website on Monday.

The Ukrainian leader also highlighted US assistance in restoring Ukraine’s energy grid and hoped that the parties would deepen cooperation on this track. In addition, Zelensky urged Biden to help Kiev establish air defenses.

Biden earlier said that he had held a phone call with Zelensky, reaffirming commitment to providing economic, humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine and to "holding Russia accountable."