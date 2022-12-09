Russian top brass posts clip of Msta-S howitzers using 'roving gun' strategy in Ukraine op

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing teams of Msta-S self-propelled howitzers of the Central Military District employing the tactic of ‘roving guns’ to strike amassed Ukrainian manpower and equipment.

"The tactic of ‘roving guns’ enables artillery squads to conduct a counter-fire maneuver after accomplishing a firing mission and leave the site as soon as possible for another fire emplacement where they can direct the gun and wipe out a new enemy target after getting target acquisition data from reconnaissance units and UAV teams," the ministry said in a commentary to the video.

Combat teams of Msta-S self-propelled howitzers provide fire cover for ground forces in all operational areas, the ministry added.