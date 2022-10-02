Russia remains ICAO member — Federal Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia retains its right to full membership in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and will continue its work through the country's representation at the ICAO, the press service of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) told reporters on Saturday.

Reuters earlier reported that Russia was not reelected to the ICAO Executive Council. According to it, Russia did not get enough votes to remain at the council. As the Federal Air Transport Agency clarified, Russia received 80 votes, with the required number of votes being 86.

"At the same time, according to the rules of permanent procedures for voting in the council, taking into account the non-election of the 11th member of the council, a re-vote is required. However, the Russian delegation was denied this," the Federal Air Transport Agency said, calling such a decision political. "Russia reserves the right of full membership in the international organization and will continue its work through the representation of Russia in the ICAO, as well as in specialized working groups of the ICAO".

Moreover, the Federal Air Transport Agency added that Russia's withdrawal from the ICAO Council will not affect international flights from Russia to friendly countries. "The Russian Federation will, as before, in its activities adhere to the recommended practices and standards of the ICAO, continuing to ensure high standards of flight safety," the agency said, "The international flights by Russian airlines to friendly countries will not be affected by this decision, as such cooperation is based on bilateral agreements in the field of air communication."

Russia's contribution to the development of international aviation is recognized worldwide, the Federal Air Transport Agency added. The agency recalled that a number of Russian initiatives have been adopted in the ICAO framework as a standard, and many of its proposals are used by states to develop safe international air traffic.