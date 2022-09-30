West turned Ukraine into world's main bridgehead for far-right extremism — security chief

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The US has been trying to revive fascism in Europe since the end of World War II, and Ukraine has been turned into the world's main bridgehead for far-right extremism, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said, stressing that neo-Nazi movements will suffer the fate of their predecessors.

"Attempts to revive fascism in Europe are an extremely dangerous threat from the arsenal of Western hybrid instruments. Such work has been carried out by Washington virtually since the end of World War II," Patrushev said on Friday at a meeting of heads of CIS security and intelligence agencies. In his opinion, "this is why the horrors and madness perpetrated by Ukrainian neo-Nazis are being carefully silenced by the Western media."

"Moreover, they question the expediency of denazification in Ukraine, which has been turned by the Anglo-Saxons into the main global bridgehead of far-right extremism," the secretary of the Security Council stated. "However, there is no doubt that these artificially created neo-Nazi movements by the West will eventually meet the fate of their predecessors," he pointed out.

Patrushev drew attention to the fact that "through the efforts of Washington and its henchmen, Ukraine, in fact, represents the largest black market for weapons." According to the security chief, "through intermediary criminal structures, it (weapons - TASS) returns to Europe, then to the Middle East and other regions, including the CIS countries".

He noted that "in this respect, the probability of weapons supplied to Kiev by the West falling into the hands of extremist and terrorist structures has increased dramatically, which requires increased joint efforts to uncover and suppress channels for their distribution from the territory of Ukraine.