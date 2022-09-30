UK’s, US’ weapons supplies to Ukraine only to increase its losses — Russian diplomat

LONDON, September 30. /TASS/. Kiev’s losses will only grow if the United Kingdom and the United States continue to flood it with weapons and military hardware, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told TASS on Friday after being summoned to the UK Foreign Office over the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to Russia.

"[In response to London’s protest], I explained Russia’s position and added that for all of us in Russia and for me in particular, today is a happy day. It is out duty to defend Russians and Russian speakers, who have been aggrieved, discriminated and killed by the Kiev authorities for many years. The war against Russians Kiev has waged is a huge mistake. It is an illusion to think that Russia can be defeated," he said. "Kiev has already lost a lot of resources and continues to lose them, while the United Kingdom and the United States continue to flood Ukraine with weapons and hardware, thus continuing the war. But Ukraine is doomed and will lose still more as a result.".