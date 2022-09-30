Russian security chief calls West’s attempts to isolate Russia futile

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West seeks to isolate Russia politically and economically, but those attempts are futile and boomerang on the authors of the sanctions, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting of chiefs of security and intelligence agencies of the CIS countries held in Moscow on Friday.

"Russia has taken a huge hit, being on the frontline of fighting. Seeking to harm our country, and hence the CIS, as much as possible, the West is trying to achieve the political and economic isolation of Russia," he pointed out.

Nevertheless, Patrushev continued, "the futility of these steps, which boomerang back on the Western countries, is becoming more and more obvious."

"It is clear now that no one will be able to escape what is happening. Therefore, only together can [we] resolve an array of international security problems," he stated.

According to the Russian Security Council’s Secretary, amid the current situation, joint efforts by all responsible members of the international community are needed, as never before, to boost security, based on the principle of its indivisibility, and to promote equitable and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"In this regard, it is of paramount importance that Russia’s partners in the CIS, CSTO, SCO and BRICS clearly comprehend the true goals of Washington, London and their allies, and make balanced and appropriate decisions that serve their [own] national interests. I am convinced that only together will we be able to enhance the global architecture of international relations, taking into consideration the interests of all countries," he added.

In conclusion, Patrushev addressed his counterparts from the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He pointed out that it has become a good ritual to hold meetings like this, and that Friday’s meeting is to focus on a wide range of threats and challenges to the national security and the sustainable socio-economic development of the CIS nations.