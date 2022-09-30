Russian diplomats describe UN chief’s statement on referendums as ‘double standards’

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian mission to the UN described a statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about non-recognition of referendums in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, as an example of double standards.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said Guterres remained silent about the Kiev government’s actions in Donbass after 2014, about the situation around Kosovo and stopped short of condemning the US and NATO’s occupation of a part of the Syrian territory.

"Against this backdrop such a direct assault by the UN Secretary-General on the fundamental right of self-determination expressed by the population of DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhie regions represents yet another example of double standards," Russian diplomats said in a statement on Thursday.

"We regret that instead of acting as foreseen by the UN Charter, the Secretary General chose to be instrumental in influencing the position of UN Member States ahead of the anticipated initiation by the Western countries of the discussion of the issue of referenda in the GA," the statement reads.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the referendums contradict the UN Charter and cannot be recognized.

Referendums on becoming a part of Russia were held in the DPR and the LPR, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions from September 23 to 27. An overwhelming majority of their residents voted in favor of becoming a part of Russia.