Officials in Kiev spreading fake news in attempt to disrupt referendums, MP says

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has been attempting to disrupt the referendums with fake reports alleging that all polling stations have already closed, a Russian lawmaker from the pool of international observers said on Saturday.

"The referendum in Donbass is like a bone in the throat of Kiev officials <...>. The first thing they did was threaten with shelling and bombings. But people cannot be intimidated! And they have been spreading fake news ever since they failed. They have been alleging that all polling stations are already closed for today and that visiting brigades making rounds of people to help them cast their vote should be dispersed over security threats," the press service quoted Daniil Bessarabov, a State Duma member, as saying.

He said all electoral officers were present and active voting was underway, with voters arriving at polling stations in high spirits.

The Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions began their vote to join Russia as separate constituent members at 08:00 a.m. Moscow time on Friday. Voting will last until Tuesday. Voters for all the four referendums can visit polling places at the DPR’s embassy in Moscow anytime between 08:00 am and 08:00 pm on any of the days of the referendum.