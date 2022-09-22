Kremlin spokesman dismisses as lies speculations about plans for mobilizing 1 million men

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed media rumors there were plans for calling up for military service up to one million men under the current partial mobilization campaign.

"This is a lie," he told TASS.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization plan and signed a ten-point decree. The seventh paragraph has not been officially published. In the document itself, it is marked as "for official use only."

The media resource Novaya Gazeta Europe claims that the classified seventh paragraph mentioned the possibility of conscripting up to 1 million men. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier said that during the partial mobilization declared in the country 300,000 reservists would be called up for service.