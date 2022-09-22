Russia greenlights formal approval for US envoy nominee, diplomat reveals

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia has given its formal diplomatic approval to Lynne Tracy’s appointment as the new US ambassador to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes, we have given the agrement. In fact, they requested the agrement for her a while ago. They announced that she was nominated for this position. And we have given the agrement," Ryabkov said.

Touching upon whether Russia expects that Moscow and Washington will rekindle dialogue with the appointment of the new US ambassador, Ryabkov pointed out that first Tracy’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

"We don’t know their calendar, especially since the midterm elections are approaching. I can’t even predict any schedules. But the ball is in their court. Let them decide this," the senior diplomat specified.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden nominated career Foreign Service officer Lynne Tracy, who currently serves as Washington's envoy to Armenia, to be the new US ambassador to Russia.