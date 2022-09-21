Russia to do its utmost to ensure safe vote in Donbass — Putin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia will do its utmost for the safety of referendums in the DPR, LPR and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Wednesday.

"The parliaments of the people's republics of Donbass, as well as the military-civilian administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, have decided to hold referendums on the future of these territories. They have turned to us, to Russia, with a request for supporting such a step. I should emphasize our determination to do our utmost to ensure safe conditions for holding the referendums to let the people express their will," Putin said.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, have decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as constituent territories of Russia. Voting there will take place on September 23-27.