Dozens of voting stations to open in Russia for accession referendums — official

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Dozens of voting stations will open across Russia for the referendum on accession of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to the Russian Federation to let people who were forced to leave those territories cast their vote, says Russian Central Election Commission deputy chairman Nikolay Bulayev.

"Overall, we expect that several dozens of voting stations will open. However, this is a decision for the two states and the two regions to make," he said on Russian TV Tuesday.

He underscored that maximum cooperation will be provided to these entities, in order to ensure convenient location of proper equipment of the voting stations.

The official noted that hundreds of thousands of people, who have to stay in Russia, express their will to vote in the referendums.

"The assessments differ: some name 2.9 million people; there are also figures of how many people received material support in Russia - about 900,000 people," Bulayev said.