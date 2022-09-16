Ukraine attempted staging terror attacks around Russian nuclear plants - Putin

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine attempted terror attacks around Russian nuclear power plant and Russia will spare no effort to prevent negative developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We see attempts at staging terror attacks even on Russia’s territory, including, I don’t know whether it was reported publicly, attempts at staging terror attacks if not at facilities but around our nuclear facilities, nuclear power plants in Russia," he told journalists.

"We see it and keep the situation under control," he stressed.