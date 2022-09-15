West responsible for possible nuclear incidents at Zaporozhye NPP — Russian envoy

VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. Western countries are aware that the Ukrainian side has been shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and bear responsibility for possible nuclear incidents since they have not yet called on Kiev to stop the bombings, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors on Thursday.

"Western countries, undoubtedly, know that the bombings are conducted by the Ukrainian side. Lately, most of them refrain from absurd statements that the Russians at the Zaporozhye NPP have been systematically shelling themselves for almost two months. Yet, if Western states are seriously concerned over the danger of a nuclear catastrophe, they should directly call on Kiev to stop reckless actions. Until they do so, the responsibility for possible nuclear incidents rests with them as well," according to the text of his address posted on the mission’s Telegram channel.

Earlier this month, an IAEA mission led by the organization’s Director General Rafael Grossi visited the nuclear facility. Later, the agency published a report, urging to create a security zone around the nuclear power plant to prevent accidents caused by military actions. Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya asserted that demilitarization would not ensure the power plant’s security but would make it vulnerable to provocations on the part of Ukrainian forces instead.